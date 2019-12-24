Week 16

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Ingram, Bal 15 10 5 0 2 94
Henry, Ten 15 13 2 0 0 90
Ekeler, LAC 11 3 8 0 0 66
Allen, Buf 9 9 0 0 3 60
Andrews, Bal 10 0 10 0 0 60
D.Parker, Mia 9 0 9 0 0 54
Chark, Jac 8 0 8 0 1 50
Watson, Hou 8 7 1 0 1 50
A.Brown, Ten 8 1 7 0 0 48
Chubb, Cle 8 8 0 0 0 48
Gordon, LAC 8 7 1 0 0 48
Drake, Ari 7 7 0 0 1 44
Hopkins, Hou 7 0 7 0 1 44
M.Brown, Bal 7 0 7 0 0 42
Conner, Pit 7 4 3 0 0 42
Fells, Hou 7 0 7 0 0 42
Hill, KC 7 0 7 0 0 42
Jackson, Bal 7 7 0 0 0 42
Jacobs, Oak 7 7 0 0 0 42
Lindsay, Den 7 7 0 0 0 42
Beasley, Buf 6 0 6 0 2 40
Edelman, NE 6 0 6 0 1 38
Mack, Ind 6 6 0 0 1 38
Brown, Buf 6 0 6 0 0 36
Hardman, KC 6 0 6 0 0 36
Hyde, Hou 6 6 0 0 0 36
Johnson, Pit 6 0 5 1 0 36
Kelce, KC 6 1 5 0 0 36
Michel, NE 6 6 0 0 0 36
Mixon, Cin 6 3 3 0 0 36
Sutton, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36
Williams, Oak 6 0 6 0 0 36

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Butker, KC 41/44 33/37 56 140
Tucker, Bal 55/57 24/25 51 127
Boswell, Pit 27/27 28/30 51 111
Lambo, Jac 16/17 30/31 53 106
McManus, Den 24/25 26/30 53 102
Seibert, Cle 28/32 24/28 53 100
Fairbairn, Hou 38/43 20/25 54 98
Bullock, Cin 21/21 25/29 57 96
Hauschka, Buf 30/32 20/26 51 90
Sanders, Mia 26/27 21/28 54 89
Carlson, Oak 34/36 16/22 48 82
Ficken, NYJ 22/25 17/23 54 73
Vinatieri, Ind 22/28 17/25 55 73
McLaughlin, Ind 24/24 16/21 50 72
Badgley, LAC 16/16 13/16 49 55
Folk, NE 9/9 13/16 51 48

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Tannehill, Ten 266 188 70.7 2544 9.56 20 7.5 91t 6 2.3 116.5
Jackson, Bal 401 265 66.1 3127 7.8 36 9.0 83t 6 1.5 113.3
Mahomes, KC 459 303 66.0 3857 8.4 25 5.4 83t 4 0.9 106.6
Carr, Oak 467 332 71.1 3663 7.84 20 4.3 65t 8 1.7 101.1
Watson, Hou 495 333 67.3 3852 7.78 26 5.3 54 12 2.4 98.0
Minshew, Jac 431 258 59.9 2976 6.91 18 4.2 70t 5 1.2 89.8
Brissett, Ind 422 260 61.6 2780 6.59 18 4.3 50 6 1.4 89.2
Rivers, LAC 545 359 65.9 4334 7.95 21 3.9 84t 18 3.3 89.2
Brady, NE 584 357 61.1 3836 6.57 22 3.8 59 7 1.2 88.0
Allen, Buf 456 268 58.8 3084 6.76 20 4.4 53t 9 2.0 85.6
Darnold, NYJ 405 250 61.7 2825 6.98 18 4.4 92t 12 3.0 85.1
Flacco, Den 262 171 65.3 1822 6.95 6 2.3 70t 5 1.9 85.1
Fitzpatrick, Mia 461 283 61.4 3209 6.96 19 4.1 51 13 2.8 84.2
Rudolph, Pit 283 176 62.2 1765 6.24 13 4.6 76t 9 3.2 82.0
Mayfield, Cle 507 305 60.2 3548 7.0 19 3.7 89t 18 3.6 79.1
Dalton, Cin 500 298 59.6 3304 6.61 15 3.0 66t 13 2.6 78.5

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hopkins, Hou 104 1165 11.2 43t 7
Edelman, NE 97 1091 11.2 44 6
Allen, LAC 95 1117 11.8 45 5
Kelce, KC 94 1205 12.8 47 5
Boyd, Cin 85 987 11.6 47 5
Waller, Oak 84 1038 12.4 48 3
Ekeler, LAC 83 950 11.4 84t 8
Landry, Cle 81 1092 13.5 65 5
Fournette, Jac 76 522 6.9 27 0
Brown, Buf 72 1060 14.7 53t 6
Beckham, Cle 71 954 13.4 89t 3
Crowder, NYJ 70 767 11.0 41 5
Chark, Jac 69 974 14.1 69 8
White, NE 69 612 8.9 59 4
Sutton, Den 68 1060 15.6 70t 6
Beasley, Buf 67 778 11.6 51 6

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Kelce, KC 1205 94 12.8 47 5
Hopkins, Hou 1165 104 11.2 43t 7
Allen, LAC 1117 95 11.8 45 5
Landry, Cle 1092 81 13.5 65 5
Edelman, NE 1091 97 11.2 44 6
D.Parker, Mia 1065 64 16.6 51 9
Brown, Buf 1060 72 14.7 53t 6
Sutton, Den 1060 68 15.6 70t 6
Waller, Oak 1038 84 12.4 48 3
Boyd, Cin 987 85 11.6 47 5
Chark, Jac 974 69 14.1 69 8
M.Williams, LAC 963 47 20.5 56 2
Beckham, Cle 954 71 13.4 89t 3
Ekeler, LAC 950 83 11.4 84t 8
A.Brown, Ten 927 48 19.3 91t 7
Andrews, Bal 852 64 13.3 51 10

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Chubb, Cle 285 1453 5.1 88t 8
Henry, Ten 271 1329 4.9 74t 13
Jackson, Bal 176 1206 6.9 47t 7
Fournette, Jac 265 1152 4.3 81 3
Jacobs, Oak 242 1150 4.8 51 7
Hyde, Hou 241 1057 4.4 58 6
Ingram, Bal 202 1018 5.0 53 10
Mack, Ind 232 1014 4.4 63t 6
Mixon, Cin 252 975 3.9 30 3
Lindsay, Den 206 958 4.7 40 7
Michel, NE 229 838 3.7 26 6
Singletary, Buf 151 775 5.1 38 2
Bell, NYJ 229 748 3.3 19 3
Edwards, Bal 112 581 5.2 63t 2
Gore, Buf 160 573 3.6 41 2
Gordon, LAC 148 566 3.8 24 7

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Chubb, Cle 1730 1453 277
Fournette, Jac 1674 1152 522
Henry, Ten 1535 1329 206
Ekeler, LAC 1461 511 950
Jacobs, Oak 1316 1150 166
Ingram, Bal 1265 1018 247
Mixon, Cin 1248 975 273
Kelce, KC 1209 4 1205
Jackson, Bal 1206 1206 0
Hopkins, Hou 1183 18 1165
Bell, NYJ 1173 748 425
Lindsay, Den 1154 958 196
Allen, LAC 1133 16 1117
Edelman, NE 1118 27 1091
Landry, Cle 1102 10 1092
Hyde, Hou 1099 1057 42
Mack, Ind 1096 1014 82
Drake, Ari 1079 757 322
Sutton, Den 1077 17 1060
Brown, Buf 1067 7 1060
D.Parker, Mia 1065 0 1065
Waller, Oak 1043 5 1038
Boyd, Cin 1010 23 987
Chark, Jac 994 20 974
A.Brown, Ten 987 60 927
Singletary, Buf 969 775 194
M.Williams, LAC 965 2 963
Beckham, Cle 964 10 954
Michel, NE 932 838 94
White, NE 871 259 612
Andrews, Bal 852 0 852
Sanders, SF 844 0 844
Hill, KC 822 23 799
Gordon, LAC 786 566 220
Beasley, Buf 778 0 778
Crowder, NYJ 771 4 767
R.Anderson, NYJ 765 4 761
D.Johnson, Hou 763 398 365
Freeman, Den 748 500 248
Conley, Jac 737 0 737

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Long, LAC 45 2122 60 47.2 2 0 31 231 15 41.1
Kern, Ten 74 3483 70 47.1 2 0 28 244 35 43.2
Cooke, Jac 73 3389 66 46.4 2 0 24 107 24 44.4
Cole, Oak 64 2957 74 46.2 6 0 30 314 31 39.4
Anger, Hou 40 1846 71 46.2 2 0 16 44 21 44.1
Edwards, NYJ 82 3777 63 46.1 3 0 43 305 26 41.6
Gillan, Cle 59 2706 71 45.9 5 1 18 150 26 41.6
Berry, Pit 69 3124 69 45.3 3 0 27 263 22 40.6
Haack, Mia 65 2935 62 45.2 2 0 29 222 21 41.1
Bailey, NE 77 3460 65 44.9 6 0 26 168 33 41.2
Huber, Cin 72 3227 63 44.8 4 0 24 127 29 41.9
Sanchez, Ind 56 2486 60 44.4 1 0 27 161 19 41.2
Colquitt, KC 46 2023 68 44.0 2 1 19 89 20 41.2
Wadman, Den 73 3210 64 44.0 4 0 30 309 28 38.6
Bojorquez, Buf 73 3098 67 42.4 7 1 17 148 32 38.5

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Berrios, NYJ 20 231 11.6 26 0
Carter, Hou 20 189 9.5 23 0
Olszewski, NE 20 179 9.0 22 0
Spencer, Den 25 204 8.2 42 0
Roberts, Buf 28 223 8.0 22 0
Erickson, Cin 23 156 6.8 17 0
D.Thomas, Bal 24 146 6.3 20 0
Westbrook, Jac 22 127 5.8 43 0
King, LAC 21 118 5.6 68t 1
T.Davis, Mia 20 138 5.1 32 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Wilson, Cin 20 625 31.3 92t 1
Roberts, Buf 25 664 26.6 66 0
Grant, Mia 23 578 25.1 101t 1
T.Davis, Mia 22 488 23.6 52 0
Hardman, KC 25 587 23.5 34 0
Bolden, NE 22 477 21.7 34 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Gilmore, NE 6 126 64t 2
White, Buf 6 57 49 0
Peters, Bal 5 210 89t 3
Fitzpatrick, Pit 5 130 96t 1
D.McCourty, NE 5 49 24 0
Jackson, NE 5 39 19 0
Leonard, Ind 4 92 80t 1
Byard, Ten 4 79 28 0
Simmons, Den 4 30 17 0
Schobert, Cle 4 24 20 0
Haden, Pit 4 20 16 0
Ryan, Ten 4 16 16 0
E.Harris, Oak 3 145 59 2
Gipson, Hou 3 105 79t 1
Collins, NE 3 85 69t 1
Mathieu, KC 3 70 35 0
Thornhill, KC 3 46 46t 1
Bates, Cin 3 33 20 0
Humphrey, Bal 3 14 14 0
Jenkins, LAC 3 10 8 0
Desir, Ind 3 0 0 0
Herndon, Jac 3 0 0 0
Mercilus, Hou 2 88 86 0
Harrison, Jac 2 66 35 0
Butler, Ten 2 61 38t 1
Reid, Hou 2 55 37 0
McCain, Mia 2 53 32 0
Roby, Hou 2 49 27t 1
Burris, Cle 2 42 27 0
Hooker, Ind 2 39 26 0
E.Thomas, Bal 2 38 24 0
Hayward, LAC 2 37 37 0
Moore, Ind 2 36 35 0
S.Parker, Mia 2 35 35 0
Jackson, Den 2 28 24 0
Harmon, NE 2 27 27 0
Phillips, Cin 2 27 27 0
Needham, Mia 2 23 23 0
Hewitt, NYJ 2 13 9 0
Ward, KC 2 10 10 0
Bynes, Bal 2 7 6 0
Watt, Pit 2 7 7 0
Bush, Pit 2 6 6 0
Addae, Hou 2 5 4 0
Breeland, KC 2 4 4 0
Wilson, Jac 2 4 4 0
Poyer, Buf 2 0 0 0
Ja.Adams, NYJ 1 61 61t 1
Ward, Cle 1 61 61t 1
Hurst, Oak 1 55 55 0
Burnett, Cle 1 43 43 0
Baker, Mia 1 34 34 0
Vigil, Cin 1 34 34 0
Nelson, Pit 1 33 33 0
Mitchell, Cle 1 28 28 0
Sutton, Pit 1 26 26 0
Bouye, Jac 1 25 25 0
Ngakoue, Jac 1 23 23t 1
Wilson, Cle 1 21 21 0
Jackson, Cin 1 19 19 0
Mosley, NYJ 1 17 17t 1
J.McCourty, NE 1 16 16 0
Hargreaves, Hou 1 15 15t 1
Poole, NYJ 1 15 15t 1
Jack, Jac 1 14 14 0
Ramsey, LAR 1 13 13 0
Roberts, NYJ 1 13 13 0
Clark, Bal 1 12 12 0
S.Williams, Cin 1