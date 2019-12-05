https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/AFC-Expanded-Individual-Leaders-14884807.php
AFC Expanded Individual Leaders
Week 14
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Henry, Ten
|13
|11
|2
|0
|0
|78
|Ingram, Bal
|12
|9
|3
|0
|1
|74
|Ekeler, LAC
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|60
|Allen, Buf
|8
|8
|0
|0
|2
|52
|Chark, Jac
|8
|0
|8
|0
|1
|50
|Andrews, Bal
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Chubb, Cle
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Fells, Hou
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Jackson, Bal
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Jacobs, Oak
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Hopkins, Hou
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Watson, Hou
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|38
|M.Brown, Bal
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Conner, Pit
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|36
|Michel, NE
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|D.Parker, Mia
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Sutton, Den
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Beasley, Buf
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|32
|Griffin, NYJ
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|32
|Allen, LAC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Brown, Buf
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Dorsett, NE
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Edelman, NE
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Gordon, LAC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Hardman, KC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Hill, KC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Hilton, Ind
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Landry, Cle
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Lindsay, Den
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|McCoy, KC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Mixon, Cin
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|30
|Williams, Oak
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
___
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Butker, KC
|37/39
|25/29
|54
|112
|Tucker, Bal
|44/45
|22/23
|51
|110
|Boswell, Pit
|23/23
|23/25
|51
|92
|Lambo, Jac
|13/14
|25/26
|53
|88
|McManus, Den
|16/17
|22/26
|53
|82
|Seibert, Cle
|22/25
|20/23
|48
|82
|Fairbairn, Hou
|30/35
|15/20
|52
|75
|Vinatieri, Ind
|22/28
|17/25
|55
|73
|Hauschka, Buf
|26/28
|15/21
|51
|71
|Bullock, Cin
|18/18
|17/21
|48
|69
|Carlson, Oak
|27/29
|12/17
|48
|63
|McLaughlin, Ind
|15/15
|13/17
|50
|54
|Ficken, NYJ
|19/20
|11/16
|53
|52
|Sanders, Mia
|19/20
|11/15
|54
|52
|Badgley, LAC
|7/7
|10/13
|49
|37
|Gostkowski, NE
|11/15
|7/8
|41
|32
___
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Tannehill, Ten
|176
|128
|72.7
|1602
|9.1
|12
|6.8
|65
|4
|2.3
|113.9
|Jackson, Bal
|322
|214
|66.5
|2532
|7.86
|25
|7.8
|83
|5
|1.6
|109.6
|Mahomes, KC
|352
|227
|64.5
|2983
|8.47
|20
|5.7
|83
|2
|0.6
|107.7
|Watson, Hou
|386
|267
|69.2
|3133
|8.12
|23
|6.0
|53
|7
|1.8
|105.9
|Carr, Oak
|367
|259
|70.6
|2843
|7.75
|16
|4.4
|65
|8
|2.2
|98.6
|Brissett, Ind
|325
|209
|64.3
|2245
|6.91
|16
|4.9
|48
|6
|1.8
|93.2
|Minshew, Jac
|334
|204
|61.1
|2432
|7.28
|14
|4.2
|70
|5
|1.5
|91.1
|Allen, Buf
|366
|225
|61.5
|2591
|7.08
|16
|4.4
|40
|8
|2.2
|88.3
|Brady, NE
|486
|297
|61.1
|3268
|6.72
|18
|3.7
|58
|6
|1.2
|88.2
|Rivers, LAC
|445
|288
|64.7
|3434
|7.72
|17
|3.8
|55
|15
|3.4
|86.9
|Flacco, Den
|262
|171
|65.3
|1822
|6.95
|6
|2.3
|70
|5
|1.9
|85.1
|Darnold, NYJ
|311
|196
|63.0
|2154
|6.93
|13
|4.2
|92
|10
|3.2
|84.0
|Fitzpatrick, Mia
|331
|208
|62.8
|2266
|6.85
|13
|3.9
|43
|11
|3.3
|82.2
|Rudolph, Pit
|263
|162
|61.6
|1636
|6.22
|12
|4.6
|76
|9
|3.4
|80.3
|Dalton, Cin
|375
|226
|60.3
|2495
|6.65
|10
|2.7
|66
|8
|2.1
|80.0
|Mayfield, Cle
|407
|244
|60.0
|2917
|7.17
|15
|3.7
|89
|14
|3.4
|79.9
___
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Hopkins, Hou
|86
|903
|10.5
|38
|6
|Edelman, NE
|82
|915
|11.2
|44
|5
|Allen, LAC
|76
|864
|11.4
|36t
|5
|Ekeler, LAC
|69
|718
|10.4
|55t
|7
|Boyd, Cin
|68
|758
|11.1
|47
|3
|Kelce, KC
|68
|923
|13.6
|47
|4
|Waller, Oak
|66
|807
|12.2
|48
|3
|Fournette, Jac
|65
|444
|6.8
|27
|0
|Landry, Cle
|65
|919
|14.1
|65
|5
|Brown, Buf
|61
|882
|14.5
|40t
|5
|Chark, Jac
|58
|881
|15.2
|69
|8
|Beckham, Cle
|57
|805
|14.1
|89t
|2
|Crowder, NYJ
|57
|588
|10.3
|30
|3
|White, NE
|57
|512
|9.0
|59
|3
|Beasley, Buf
|55
|635
|11.5
|51
|5
|Bell, NYJ
|55
|403
|7.3
|23
|1
___
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Kelce, KC
|923
|68
|13.6
|47
|4
|Landry, Cle
|919
|65
|14.1
|65
|5
|Edelman, NE
|915
|82
|11.2
|44
|5
|Sutton, Den
|906
|54
|16.8
|70t
|6
|Hopkins, Hou
|903
|86
|10.5
|38
|6
|Brown, Buf
|882
|61
|14.5
|40t
|5
|Chark, Jac
|881
|58
|15.2
|69
|8
|Allen, LAC
|864
|76
|11.4
|36t
|5
|D.Parker, Mia
|854
|53
|16.1
|50
|6
|Waller, Oak
|807
|66
|12.2
|48
|3
|Beckham, Cle
|805
|57
|14.1
|89t
|2
|M.Williams, LAC
|778
|38
|20.5
|56
|0
|Boyd, Cin
|758
|68
|11.1
|47
|3
|Ekeler, LAC
|718
|69
|10.4
|55t
|7
|Andrews, Bal
|693
|53
|13.1
|51
|7
|Beasley, Buf
|635
|55
|11.5
|51
|5
___
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Chubb, Cle
|238
|1175
|4.9
|88t
|7
|Henry, Ten
|232
|1140
|4.9
|74t
|11
|Jacobs, Oak
|218
|1061
|4.9
|51
|7
|Fournette, Jac
|220
|989
|4.5
|81
|3
|Jackson, Bal
|140
|977
|7.0
|47t
|7
|Mack, Ind
|192
|862
|4.5
|63t
|4
|Hyde, Hou
|184
|853
|4.6
|58
|4
|Ingram, Bal
|166
|837
|5.0
|53
|9
|Lindsay, Den
|164
|766
|4.7
|40
|5
|Michel, NE
|184
|645
|3.5
|26
|6
|Mixon, Cin
|183
|643
|3.5
|30
|2
|Bell, NYJ
|183
|589
|3.2
|19
|3
|Singletary, Buf
|98
|553
|5.6
|26
|2
|Gore, Buf
|146
|552
|3.8
|41
|2
|Gordon, LAC
|120
|468
|3.9
|24
|4
|Edwards, Bal
|91
|460
|5.1
|63t
|2
___
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Fournette, Jac
|1433
|989
|444
|Chubb, Cle
|1420
|1175
|245
|Henry, Ten
|1340
|1140
|200
|Jacobs, Oak
|1207
|1061
|146
|Ekeler, LAC
|1098
|380
|718
|Ingram, Bal
|1009
|837
|172
|Bell, NYJ
|992
|589
|403
|Jackson, Bal
|977
|977
|0
|Lindsay, Den
|949
|766
|183
|Mack, Ind
|938
|862
|76
|Edelman, NE
|934
|19
|915
|Landry, Cle
|929
|10
|919
|Kelce, KC
|923
|0
|923
|Sutton, Den
|923
|17
|906
|Hopkins, Hou
|909
|6
|903
|Chark, Jac
|901
|20
|881
|Brown, Buf
|886
|4
|882
|Allen, LAC
|885
|21
|864
|Hyde, Hou
|880
|853
|27
|D.Parker, Mia
|854
|0
|854
|Mixon, Cin
|833
|643
|190
|Beckham, Cle
|815
|10
|805
|Waller, Oak
|812
|5
|807
|M.Williams, LAC
|780
|2
|778
|Boyd, Cin
|774
|16
|758
|White, NE
|720
|208
|512
|Michel, NE
|719
|645
|74
|Singletary, Buf
|714
|553
|161
|Andrews, Bal
|693
|0
|693
|Drake, Ari
|682
|417
|265
|D.Johnson, Hou
|679
|385
|294
|Freeman, Den
|653
|436
|217
|Gore, Buf
|636
|552
|84
|Beasley, Buf
|635
|0
|635
|Conner, Pit
|632
|390
|242
|Conley, Jac
|625
|0
|625
|A.Brown, Ten
|624
|-2
|626
|Sanders, SF
|617
|0
|617
|Hill, KC
|612
|14
|598
|Fuller, Hou
|598
|0
|598
___
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Long, LAC
|36
|1707
|60
|47.4
|2
|0
|25
|189
|12
|41.1
|Kern, Ten
|62
|2937
|70
|47.4
|2
|0
|23
|211
|33
|43.3
|Gillan, Cle
|50
|2320
|71
|46.4
|5
|1
|14
|145
|24
|41.5
|Cole, Oak
|50
|2310
|60
|46.2
|4
|0
|26
|285
|21
|38.9
|Berry, Pit
|55
|2534
|62
|46.1
|3
|0
|25
|202
|18
|41.3
|Edwards, NYJ
|69
|3173
|63
|46.0
|2
|0
|38
|250
|21
|41.8
|Cooke, Jac
|58
|2656
|61
|45.8
|2
|0
|18
|84
|20
|43.7
|Sanchez, Ind
|43
|1947
|60
|45.3
|1
|0
|20
|113
|14
|42.2
|Haack, Mia
|55
|2470
|62
|44.9
|2
|0
|23
|159
|17
|41.3
|Bailey, NE
|66
|2961
|65
|44.9
|5
|0
|20
|122
|31
|41.5
|Huber, Cin
|59
|2631
|63
|44.6
|4
|0
|17
|84
|25
|41.8
|Colquitt, KC
|39
|1720
|68
|44.1
|2
|0
|16
|63
|18
|41.5
|Wadman, Den
|63
|2764
|64
|43.9
|4
|0
|24
|228
|24
|39.0
|Bojorquez, Buf
|54
|2283
|64
|42.3
|6
|1
|11
|110
|26
|38.0
___
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Berrios, NYJ
|15
|151
|10.1
|26
|0
|Carter, Hou
|18
|171
|9.5
|23
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|20
|179
|9.0
|22
|0
|Spencer, Den
|21
|172
|8.2
|42
|0
|D.Thomas, Bal
|20
|130
|7.5
|20
|0
|Roberts, Buf
|24
|172
|7.2
|22
|0
|Westbrook, Jac
|19
|116
|6.1
|43
|0
|King, LAC
|16
|96
|6.0
|68t
|1
|Erickson, Cin
|19
|113
|5.9
|15
|0
|T.Davis, Mia
|16
|112
|4.4
|32
|0
___
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Wilson, Cin
|20
|625
|31.3
|92t
|1
|Roberts, Buf
|17
|482
|28.4
|66
|0
|Grant, Mia
|23
|578
|25.1
|101t
|1
|Hardman, KC
|19
|437
|23.0
|34
|0
|T.Davis, Mia
|19
|411
|21.6
|52
|0
___
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Peters, Bal
|5
|210
|89t
|3
|Fitzpatrick, Pit
|5
|130
|96t
|1
|D.McCourty, NE
|5
|49
|24
|0
|Byard, Ten
|4
|79
|28
|0
|Gilmore, NE
|4
|62
|54t
|1
|Schobert, Cle
|4
|24
|20
|0
|Ryan, Ten
|4
|16
|16
|0
|White, Buf
|4
|8
|7
|0
|E.Harris, Oak
|3
|145
|59
|2
|Collins, NE
|3
|85
|69t
|1
|Mathieu, KC
|3
|70
|35
|0
|Simmons, Den
|3
|30
|17
|0
|Jenkins, LAC
|3
|10
|8
|0
|Gipson, Hou
|2
|79
|79t
|1
|Harrison, Jac
|2
|66
|35
|0
|Butler, Ten
|2
|61
|38t
|1
|McCain, Mia
|2
|53
|32
|0
|Thornhill, KC
|2
|46
|46t
|1
|Burris, Cle
|2
|42
|27
|0
|E.Thomas, Bal
|2
|38
|24
|0
|Hayward, LAC
|2
|37
|37
|0
|Moore, Ind
|2
|36
|35
|0
|Harmon, NE
|2
|27
|27
|0
|Bates, Cin
|2
|24
|20
|0
|Jackson, NE
|2
|20
|19
|0
|Haden, Pit
|2
|16
|16
|0
|Humphrey, Bal
|2
|14
|14
|0
|Hewitt, NYJ
|2
|13
|9
|0
|Ward, KC
|2
|10
|10
|0
|Bynes, Bal
|2
|7
|6
|0
|Bush, Pit
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Leonard, Ind
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Herndon, Jac
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Adams, NYJ
|1
|61
|61t
|1
|Burnett, Cle
|1
|43
|43
|0
|Reid, Hou
|1
|37
|37
|0
|Mitchell, Cle
|1
|28
|28
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|1
|27
|27
|0
|Hooker, Ind
|1
|26
|26
|0
|Sutton, Pit
|1
|26
|26
|0
|Bouye, Jac
|1
|25
|25
|0
|Jackson, Den
|1
|24
|24
|0
|Ngakoue, Jac
|1
|23
|23t
|1
|Roby, Hou
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Jackson, Cin
|1
|19
|19
|0
|Mosley, NYJ
|1
|17
|17t
|1
|J.McCourty, NE
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|15
|15t
|1
|Poole, NYJ
|1
|15
|15t
|1
|Jack, Jac
|1
|14
|14
|0
|Roberts, NYJ
|1
|13
|13
|0
|S.Williams, Cin
|1
|12
|12
|0
|C.Harris, Den
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Morrow, Oak
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Kelly, Pit
|1
|10
|10
|0
|D.Jones, Den
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Smith, Bal
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Watt, Pit
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Simon, NE
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Clark, KC
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Guy, NE
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Canady, NYJ
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Conley, Hou
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Johnson, NYJ
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Lewis, Mia
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Teamer, LAC
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Mercilus, Hou
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Tr.Edmunds, Pit
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Addae, Hou
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hilton, Pit
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barron, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Breeland, KC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks, NE
