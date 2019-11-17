https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/ACC-Individual-Leaders-14841426.php
ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|272
|1,451
|13
|145.1
|Etienne,Clemson
|11
|153
|1,335
|14
|121.4
|Hawkins,Louisville
|10
|196
|1,045
|6
|104.5
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|214
|1,042
|13
|104.2
|Bailey,Boston College
|10
|119
|765
|7
|76.5
|Williams,North Carolina
|10
|137
|763
|3
|76.3
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|10
|134
|721
|7
|72.1
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|9
|106
|643
|8
|71.4
|Carter,North Carolina
|10
|134
|663
|0
|66.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lawrence,Clemson
|11
|279
|190
|8
|2,575
|27
|171.8
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|9
|194
|130
|3
|1,702
|16
|164.8
|Howell,North Carolina
|10
|342
|201
|6
|2,794
|29
|151.9
|Newman,Wake Forest
|9
|296
|188
|9
|2,338
|22
|148.3
|Blackman,Florida St.
|10
|243
|156
|7
|1,945
|16
|147.4
|Devito,Syracuse
|10
|313
|197
|5
|2,180
|17
|136.2
|Perkins,Virginia
|10
|350
|227
|8
|2,439
|13
|131.1
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|9
|364
|222
|8
|2,311
|10
|119.0
|Harris,Duke
|10
|310
|185
|10
|1,759
|14
|115.8
|Graham,Georgia Tech
|9
|158
|75
|7
|995
|8
|108.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|75
|606
|8.3
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|66
|1,001
|7.3
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|8
|53
|676
|6.6
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|61
|530
|6.1
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|10
|59
|693
|5.9
|Newsome,North Carolina
|10
|57
|817
|5.7
|Jackson,Syracuse
|10
|53
|848
|5.3
|Jana,Virginia
|10
|53
|586
|5.3
|Atwell,Louisville
|10
|52
|920
|5.2
|Emezie,NC State
|10
|51
|521
|5.1
|Dubois,Virginia
|10
|49
|679
|4.9
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|8
|35
|607
|4.4
|Ross,Clemson
|10
|43
|537
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|66
|1,001
|111.2
|Atwell,Louisville
|10
|52
|920
|92.0
|Jackson,Syracuse
|10
|53
|848
|84.8
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|8
|53
|676
|84.5
|Newsome,North Carolina
|10
|57
|817
|81.7
|Terry,Florida St.
|11
|44
|892
|81.1
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|8
|35
|607
|75.9
|Higgins,Clemson
|11
|40
|799
|72.6
|Brown,North Carolina
|10
|37
|714
|71.4
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|10
|59
|693
|69.3
|Dubois,Virginia
|10
|49
|679
|67.9
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|75
|606
|67.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|10
|4
|14
|1
|.4
|Henderson,Wake Forest
|10
|4
|3
|0
|.4
|Muse,Clemson
|11
|4
|13
|0
|.4
|Ivey,Miami (FL)
|9
|3
|28
|0
|.3
|Blount,Virginia
|10
|3
|66
|0
|.3
|Ford,Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|69
|1
|.3
|Hollifiel,Virginia Tech
|10
|3
|6
|0
|.3
|Waller,Virginia Tech
|10
|3
|23
|0
|.3
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|9
|2
|-2
|0
|.2
|Palmer,Boston College
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Blackwell,Duke
|8
|13
|142
|10.9
|Rodgers,Clemson
|10
|14
|148
|10.6
|Riley,Syracuse
|10
|14
|139
|9.9
|Levy,Boston College
|10
|12
|102
|8.5
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|11
|91
|8.3
|Matthews,Florida St.
|10
|16
|107
|6.7
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|26
|157
|6.0
|Kemp,Virginia
|9
|20
|118
|5.9
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|21
|743
|35.4
|Hall,Louisville
|10
|16
|542
|33.9
|Carter,North Carolina
|10
|15
|387
|25.8
|Levy,Boston College
|10
|27
|641
|23.7
|Ngata,Clemson
|11
|14
|325
|23.2
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|10
|13
|288
|22.2
|Carter II,Duke
|10
|13
|261
|20.1
|Lesane,NC State
|10
|16
|278
|17.4
|Riley,Syracuse
|10
|15
|259
|17.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|9
|40
|48.3
|Gill,NC State
|10
|47
|47.9
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|10
|60
|47.7
|Hedley,Miami (FL)
|10
|41
|45.6
|Parker,Duke
|10
|53
|44.6
|Harvin II,Georgia Tech
|10
|63
|44.3
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|10
|61
|44.1
|Carlson,Boston College
|10
|45
|43.0
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|10
|48
|42.5
|King,Louisville
|10
|45
|41.7
|Kiernan,North Carolina
|10
|51
|41.5
|Griffin,Virginia
|10
|38
|40.9
|Martin,Florida St.
|10
|58
|38.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Dunn,NC State
|10
|18
|21
|.857
|1.80
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|10
|17
|17
|1.000
|1.70
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|10
|16
|24
|.667
|1.60
|Delaney,Virginia
|10
|15
|19
|.789
|1.50
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|10
|15
|21
|.714
|1.50
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|10
|13
|17
|.765
|1.30
|Reed,Duke
|10
|11
|13
|.846
|1.10
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|10
|11
|14
|.786
|1.10
|Creque,Louisville
|8
|8
|11
|.727
|1.00
|Potter,Clemson
|11
|9
|15
|.600
|.82
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|10
|8
|13
|.615
|.80
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|1,451
|163
|0
|0
|0
|282
|1,614
|161.40
|Etienne,Clemson
|11
|1,335
|252
|0
|0
|0
|178
|1,587
|144.27
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|28
|530
|0
|743
|0
|88
|1,301
|130.10
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|1,042
|223
|0
|0
|0
|242
|1,265
|126.50
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|0
|1,001
|91
|0
|0
|77
|1,092
|121.33
|Carter,North Carolina
|10
|663
|130
|0
|387
|0
|166
|1,180
|118.00
|Hawkins,Louisville
|10
|1,045
|54
|10
|47
|0
|203
|1,156
|115.60
|Atwell,Louisville
|10
|14
|920
|84
|0
|0
|61
|1,018
|101.80
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|8
|1
|676
|50
|54
|0
|64
|781
|97.63
|Hall,Louisville
|10
|397
|34
|0
|542
|0
|109
|973
|97.30
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Newman,Wake Forest
|9
|418
|2,658
|295.3
|Perkins,Virginia
|10
|514
|2,932
|293.2
|Howell,North Carolina
|10
|425
|2,755
|275.5
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|9
|437
|2,453
|272.6
|Lawrence,Clemson
|11
|342
|2,892
|262.9
|Devito,Syracuse
|10
|418
|2,300
|230.0
|Harris,Duke
|10
|433
|2,181
|218.1
|Blackman,Florida St.
|10
|296
|2,033
|203.3
|Cunningha,Louisville
|9
|213
|1,784
|198.2
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|9
|240
|1,655
|183.9
|Hooker,Virginia Tech
|8
|167
|1,216
|152.0
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|104
|10.4
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|10
|38
|17
|17
|89
|8.9
|Etienne,Clemson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|8.4
|Potter,Clemson
|11
|61
|9
|15
|88
|8.0
|Delaney,Virginia
|10
|35
|15
|19
|79
|7.9
|Dunn,NC State
|10
|25
|18
|21
|79
|7.9
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|10
|38
|13
|17
|77
|7.7
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Taulapapa,Virginia
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|10
|28
|15
|21
|73
|7.3
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|10
|25
|16
|24
|72
|7.2
|Creque,Louisville
|8
|33
|8
|11
|57
|7.1
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|9
|0
|0
|0
|62
|6.9
