ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|272
|1,451
|13
|145.1
|Etienne,Clemson
|10
|137
|1,214
|13
|121.4
|Hawkins,Louisville
|9
|180
|978
|6
|108.7
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|214
|1,042
|13
|104.2
|Williams,North Carolina
|9
|132
|738
|3
|82.0
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|9
|129
|716
|7
|79.6
|Bailey,Boston College
|10
|119
|765
|7
|76.5
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|9
|106
|643
|8
|71.4
|Carter,North Carolina
|9
|123
|629
|0
|69.9
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Lawrence,Clemson
|10
|252
|169
|8
|2,303
|23
|167.6
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|9
|194
|130
|3
|1,702
|16
|164.8
|Newman,Wake Forest
|8
|282
|182
|7
|2,297
|22
|153.7
|Howell,North Carolina
|9
|299
|174
|5
|2,472
|26
|153.0
|Blackman,Florida St.
|9
|221
|143
|6
|1,699
|13
|143.3
|Devito,Syracuse
|9
|298
|191
|5
|2,075
|15
|135.8
|Perkins,Virginia
|10
|350
|227
|8
|2,439
|13
|131.1
|Harris,Duke
|9
|274
|166
|8
|1,602
|14
|120.7
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|8
|323
|197
|8
|1,952
|9
|116.0
|Graham,Georgia Tech
|8
|144
|68
|5
|952
|8
|114.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|75
|606
|8.3
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|66
|1,001
|7.3
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|7
|51
|659
|7.3
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|61
|530
|6.1
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|9
|53
|610
|5.9
|Jackson,Syracuse
|9
|51
|780
|5.7
|Jana,Virginia
|10
|53
|586
|5.3
|Atwell,Louisville
|9
|47
|810
|5.2
|Newsome,North Carolina
|9
|46
|647
|5.1
|Dubois,Virginia
|10
|49
|679
|4.9
|Emezie,NC State
|9
|43
|431
|4.8
|Calhoun,Duke
|9
|40
|305
|4.4
|Ross,Clemson
|9
|40
|519
|4.4
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|8
|35
|607
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|66
|1,001
|111.2
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|7
|51
|659
|94.1
|Atwell,Louisville
|9
|47
|810
|90.0
|Jackson,Syracuse
|9
|51
|780
|86.7
|Terry,Florida St.
|10
|40
|802
|80.2
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|8
|35
|607
|75.9
|Brown,North Carolina
|9
|32
|679
|75.4
|Higgins,Clemson
|10
|36
|735
|73.5
|Newsome,North Carolina
|9
|46
|647
|71.9
|Dubois,Virginia
|10
|49
|679
|67.9
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|9
|53
|610
|67.8
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|75
|606
|67.3
|Jana,Virginia
|10
|53
|586
|58.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Henderson,Wake Forest
|9
|4
|3
|0
|.4
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|9
|3
|-3
|0
|.3
|Ford,Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|69
|1
|.3
|Ivey,Miami (FL)
|9
|3
|28
|0
|.3
|Waller,Virginia Tech
|9
|3
|23
|0
|.3
|Blount,Virginia
|10
|3
|66
|0
|.3
|Muse,Clemson
|10
|3
|13
|0
|.3
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|8
|2
|-2
|0
|.3
|Alexander,Duke
|9
|2
|42
|0
|.2
|Hollifiel,Virginia Tech
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Johnson,Duke
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Palmer,Boston College
|9
|2
|0
|0
|.2
|Waters,Duke
|9
|2
|17
|0
|.2
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Blackwell,Duke
|8
|13
|142
|10.9
|Riley,Syracuse
|9
|13
|136
|10.5
|Levy,Boston College
|10
|12
|102
|8.5
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|11
|91
|8.3
|Matthews,Florida St.
|9
|13
|99
|7.6
|Rodgers,Clemson
|9
|12
|91
|7.6
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|9
|26
|157
|6.0
|Kemp,Virginia
|9
|20
|118
|5.9
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|21
|743
|35.4
|Hall,Louisville
|9
|15
|520
|34.7
|Carter,North Carolina
|9
|12
|309
|25.8
|Levy,Boston College
|10
|27
|641
|23.7
|Ngata,Clemson
|10
|14
|325
|23.2
|Wheatley,Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|253
|21.1
|Carter II,Duke
|9
|11
|215
|19.5
|Riley,Syracuse
|9
|13
|238
|18.3
|Lesane,NC State
|9
|14
|241
|17.2
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|8
|36
|48.6
|Gill,NC State
|9
|45
|47.7
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|9
|51
|46.0
|Hedley,Miami (FL)
|10
|41
|45.6
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|9
|54
|45.3
|Parker,Duke
|9
|47
|45.0
|Harvin II,Georgia Tech
|9
|54
|43.7
|Carlson,Boston College
|10
|45
|43.0
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|9
|47
|42.7
|King,Louisville
|9
|41
|42.4
|Kiernan,North Carolina
|9
|48
|41.4
|Griffin,Virginia
|10
|38
|40.9
|Martin,Florida St.
|9
|54
|38.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Dunn,NC State
|9
|16
|19
|.842
|1.78
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|9
|16
|16
|1.000
|1.78
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|9
|14
|21
|.667
|1.56
|Delaney,Virginia
|10
|15
|19
|.789
|1.50
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|9
|13
|19
|.684
|1.44
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|9
|12
|16
|.750
|1.33
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|9
|11
|14
|.786
|1.22
|Creque,Louisville
|8
|8
|11
|.727
|1.00
|Reed,Duke
|9
|9
|10
|.900
|1.00
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|10
|8
|13
|.615
|.80
|Potter,Clemson
|10
|8
|14
|.571
|.80
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|1,451
|163
|0
|0
|0
|282
|1,614
|161.40
|Etienne,Clemson
|10
|1,214
|215
|0
|0
|0
|159
|1,429
|142.90
|Reed,Virginia
|10
|28
|530
|0
|743
|0
|88
|1,301
|130.10
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|1,042
|223
|0
|0
|0
|242
|1,265
|126.50
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|0
|1,001
|91
|0
|0
|77
|1,092
|121.33
|Hawkins,Louisville
|9
|978
|54
|10
|47
|0
|187
|1,089
|121.00
|Carter,North Carolina
|9
|629
|123
|0
|309
|0
|150
|1,061
|117.89
|Hinton,Wake Forest
|7
|1
|659
|50
|54
|0
|62
|764
|109.14
|Hall,Louisville
|9
|395
|20
|0
|520
|0
|101
|935
|103.89
|Atwell,Louisville
|9
|14
|810
|84
|0
|0
|56
|908
|100.89
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Newman,Wake Forest
|8
|392
|2,598
|324.8
|Perkins,Virginia
|10
|514
|2,932
|293.2
|Howell,North Carolina
|9
|376
|2,456
|272.9
|Lawrence,Clemson
|10
|310
|2,624
|262.4
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|8
|384
|2,041
|255.1
|Devito,Syracuse
|9
|397
|2,194
|243.8
|Harris,Duke
|9
|385
|2,020
|224.4
|Blackman,Florida St.
|9
|270
|1,734
|192.7
|Cunningha,Louisville
|8
|177
|1,533
|191.6
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|9
|240
|1,655
|183.9
|Hooker,Virginia Tech
|7
|147
|1,047
|149.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Akers,Florida St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|104
|10.4
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|9
|38
|16
|16
|86
|9.6
|Etienne,Clemson
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|Dillon,Boston College
|10
|0
|0
|0
|84
|8.4
|Delaney,Virginia
|10
|35
|15
|19
|79
|7.9
|Dunn,NC State
|9
|23
|16
|19
|71
|7.9
|Potter,Clemson
|10
|54
|8
|14
|78
|7.8
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|9
|32
|12
|16
|68
|7.6
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Taulapapa,Virginia
|9
|0
|0
|0
|66
|7.3
|Creque,Louisville
|8
|33
|8
|11
|57
|7.1
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|9
|25
|13
|19
|64
|7.1
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|9
|0
|0
|0
|62
|6.9
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|9
|21
|14
|21
|62
|6.9
