ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|144
|745
|6
|124.2
|Akers,Florida St.
|5
|115
|582
|7
|116.4
|Hawkins,Louisville
|5
|91
|562
|2
|112.4
|Etienne,Clemson
|5
|67
|462
|5
|92.4
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|5
|57
|409
|6
|81.8
|Williams,North Carolina
|5
|63
|348
|2
|69.6
|Harris,Duke
|5
|69
|342
|4
|68.4
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|84
|387
|0
|64.5
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|5
|57
|319
|5
|63.8
|Walker II,Wake Forest
|5
|33
|318
|2
|63.6
|Neal,Syracuse
|5
|72
|317
|3
|63.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Cunningha,Louisville
|4
|60
|39
|1
|721
|5
|190.1
|Newman,Wake Forest
|5
|168
|117
|3
|1,521
|14
|169.6
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|5
|124
|89
|3
|1,074
|7
|158.3
|Blackman,Florida St.
|4
|124
|86
|2
|970
|9
|155.8
|Brown,Boston College
|6
|137
|81
|2
|1,250
|9
|154.5
|Howell,North Carolina
|5
|144
|90
|2
|1,168
|11
|153.1
|Lawrence,Clemson
|5
|136
|84
|5
|1,131
|8
|143.7
|Devito,Syracuse
|5
|167
|106
|5
|1,234
|11
|141.3
|Willis,Virginia Tech
|4
|114
|69
|5
|851
|8
|137.6
|Harris,Duke
|5
|161
|104
|4
|1,007
|11
|134.7
|Perkins,Virginia
|5
|167
|111
|6
|1,177
|8
|134.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|50
|396
|8.3
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|6
|41
|511
|6.8
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|5
|34
|515
|6.8
|Reed,Virginia
|5
|32
|322
|6.4
|Emezie,NC State
|5
|28
|281
|5.6
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|5
|27
|470
|5.4
|Atwell,Louisville
|5
|25
|424
|5.0
|Dubois,Virginia
|5
|25
|334
|5.0
|Gray,Duke
|5
|24
|190
|4.8
|Jackson,Syracuse
|5
|24
|393
|4.8
|Calhoun,Duke
|5
|23
|186
|4.6
|Jordan,Miami (FL)
|5
|23
|369
|4.6
|Ross,Clemson
|4
|18
|218
|4.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|5
|34
|515
|103.0
|Higgins,Clemson
|5
|22
|505
|101.0
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|5
|27
|470
|94.0
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|6
|41
|511
|85.2
|Atwell,Louisville
|5
|25
|424
|84.8
|Jackson,Syracuse
|5
|24
|393
|78.6
|Terry,Florida St.
|5
|21
|384
|76.8
|Jordan,Miami (FL)
|5
|23
|369
|73.8
|Brown,North Carolina
|6
|24
|424
|70.7
|Dubois,Virginia
|5
|25
|334
|66.8
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|50
|396
|66.0
|Reed,Virginia
|5
|32
|322
|64.4
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|-3
|0
|.6
|Waller,Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|23
|0
|.6
|Henderson,Wake Forest
|5
|2
|3
|0
|.4
|Ingram,NC State
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.4
|Muse,Clemson
|5
|2
|13
|0
|.4
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|5
|2
|-2
|0
|.4
|Ford,Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|48
|1
|.3
|Palmer,Boston College
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Florida St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Thomas,NC State
|5
|9
|131
|14.6
|Riley,Syracuse
|5
|8
|105
|13.1
|Blackwell,Duke
|5
|7
|81
|11.6
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|5
|10
|93
|9.3
|Matthews,Florida St.
|4
|10
|92
|9.2
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|9
|78
|8.7
|Kemp,Virginia
|4
|10
|78
|7.8
|Grimsley,Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|39
|6.5
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|16
|97
|6.1
|Burns,Louisville
|5
|7
|34
|4.9
|Brown,Georgia Tech
|5
|7
|23
|3.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Reed,Virginia
|5
|10
|341
|34.1
|Helton,Florida St.
|5
|8
|228
|28.5
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|166
|27.7
|Ngata,Clemson
|5
|6
|160
|26.7
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|10
|248
|24.8
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|21
|503
|24.0
|Smith,Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|138
|23.0
|Carter II,Duke
|5
|9
|178
|19.8
|Lesane,NC State
|5
|7
|136
|19.4
|Riley,Syracuse
|5
|8
|154
|19.3
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|5
|25
|48.4
|Gill,NC State
|5
|20
|47.2
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|5
|30
|46.5
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|5
|24
|45.6
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|6
|34
|43.6
|Spiers,Clemson
|5
|19
|43.4
|Harvin II,Georgia Tech
|5
|31
|42.2
|Carlson,Boston College
|6
|25
|42.2
|Kiernan,North Carolina
|6
|34
|41.8
|Parker,Duke
|5
|22
|41.8
|Martin,Florida St.
|4
|22
|41.6
|King,Louisville
|5
|22
|41.6
|Griffin,Virginia
|5
|18
|40.7
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Dunn,NC State
|5
|10
|13
|.769
|2.00
|Delaney,Virginia
|5
|7
|10
|.700
|1.40
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|6
|8
|12
|.667
|1.33
|Reed,Duke
|5
|6
|6
|1.000
|1.20
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|5
|6
|6
|1.000
|1.20
|Baxa,Miami (FL)
|5
|5
|9
|.556
|1.00
|Creque,Louisville
|5
|5
|7
|.714
|1.00
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|12
|.500
|1.00
|Potter,Clemson
|5
|5
|8
|.625
|1.00
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|5
|5
|5
|1.000
|1.00
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|6
|5
|7
|.714
|.83
|Aguayo,Florida St.
|5
|4
|8
|.500
|.80
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|745
|138
|0
|0
|0
|151
|883
|147.17
|Akers,Florida St.
|5
|582
|108
|0
|0
|0
|130
|690
|138.00
|Reed,Virginia
|5
|25
|322
|0
|341
|0
|44
|688
|137.60
|Hawkins,Louisville
|5
|562
|13
|10
|37
|0
|95
|622
|124.40
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|387
|107
|0
|248
|0
|107
|742
|123.67
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|5
|0
|515
|93
|0
|0
|44
|608
|121.60
|Etienne,Clemson
|5
|462
|90
|0
|0
|0
|77
|552
|110.40
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|73
|0
|78
|503
|0
|41
|654
|109.00
|Higgins,Clemson
|5
|0
|505
|0
|0
|0
|22
|505
|101.00
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|23
|396
|97
|69
|0
|75
|585
|97.50
|Helton,Florida St.
|5
|19
|232
|0
|228
|0
|26
|479
|95.80
|Atwell,Louisville
|5
|17
|424
|36
|0
|0
|29
|477
|95.40
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|5
|409
|68
|0
|0
|0
|66
|477
|95.40
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Newman,Wake Forest
|5
|246
|1,783
|356.6
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|5
|265
|1,436
|287.2
|Harris,Duke
|5
|230
|1,349
|269.8
|Perkins,Virginia
|5
|234
|1,341
|268.2
|Devito,Syracuse
|5
|213
|1,307
|261.4
|Lawrence,Clemson
|5
|158
|1,231
|246.2
|Blackman,Florida St.
|4
|148
|952
|238.0
|Howell,North Carolina
|5
|195
|1,182
|236.4
|Brown,Boston College
|6
|170
|1,378
|229.7
|Willis,Virginia Tech
|4
|149
|898
|224.5
|Cunningha,Louisville
|4
|103
|888
|222.0
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|5
|157
|1,023
|204.6
|McKay,NC State
|5
|173
|973
|194.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Akers,Florida St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|54
|10.8
|Dunn,NC State
|5
|17
|10
|13
|47
|9.4
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|5
|22
|6
|6
|40
|8.0
|Delaney,Virginia
|5
|19
|7
|10
|39
|7.8
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|5
|0
|0
|0
|38
|7.6
|Potter,Clemson
|5
|23
|5
|8
|38
|7.6
|Taulapapa,Virginia
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|Creque,Louisville
|5
|21
|5
|7
|36
|7.2
|Reed,Duke
|5
|18
|6
|6
|36
|7.2
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
