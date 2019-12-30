No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
2 Britton Colquitt P 6-3 210 03-20-1985 10 Tennessee
3 Jake Browning QB 6-2 210 04-11-1996 0 Washington
4 Sean Mannion QB 6-6 230 04-25-1992 5 Oregon State
5 Dan Bailey K 6-0 190 01-26-1988 9 Oklahoma State
8 Kirk Cousins QB 6-3 202 08-19-1988 8 Michigan State
11 Laquon Treadwell WR 6-2 215 06-14-1995 4 Mississippi
12 x-Chad Beebe WR 5-10 183 06-01-1994 2 Northern Illinois
14 Stefon Diggs WR 6-0 191 11-29-1993 5 Maryland
15 Alexander Hollins WR 6-1 166 11-24-1996 0 Eastern Illinois
16 Davion Davis WR 5-11 195 10-23-1996 0 Sam Houston State
17 Dillon Mitchell WR 6-1 202 05-16-1997 0 Oregon
19 Adam Thielen WR 6-2 200 08-22-1990 6 Minnesota State-Mankato
20 Mackensie Alexander CB 5-10 192 11-12-1993 4 Clemson
21 Mike Hughes CB 5-10 189 02-11-1997 2 UCF
22 Harrison Smith FS 6-2 214 02-02-1989 8 Notre Dame
23 Mike Boone RB 5-10 206 06-30-1995 2 Cincinnati
24 Holton Hill CB 6-2 196 03-28-1997 2 Texas
25 Alexander Mattison RB 5-11 220 06-19-1998 0 Boise State
26 Trae Waynes CB 6-0 190 07-25-1992 5 Michigan State
27 Jayron Kearse SAF 6-4 215 02-11-1994 4 Clemson
29 Xavier Rhodes CB 6-1 218 06-19-1990 7 Florida State
30 C.J. Ham FB 5-11 235 07-22-1993 3 Augustana
31 Ameer Abdullah RB 5-9 203 06-13-1993 5 Nebraska
32 Mark Fields CB 5-10 180 10-10-1996 0 Clemson
33 Dalvin Cook RB 5-10 210 08-10-1995 3 Florida State
34 Andrew Sendejo SS 6-1 210 09-09-1987 9 Rice
35 Tony Brooks-James RB 5-9 190 12-06-1994 0 Oregon
38 Kris Boyd CB 5-11 201 09-12-1996 0 Texas
40 Kentrell Brothers MLB 6-1 242 02-08-1993 4 Missouri
41 Anthony Harris SS 6-1 202 10-09-1991 5 Virginia
42 x-Ben Gedeon OLB 6-2 244 10-22-1994 3 Michigan
43 Reshard Cliett OLB 6-2 225 04-29-1992 2 South Florida
44 Nate Meadors CB 5-11 194 02-13-1997 0 UCLA
50 Eric Wilson OLB 6-1 230 09-26-1994 3 Cincinnati
51 Hercules Mata'afa DT 6-2 254 09-18-1995 2 Washington State
52 John Keenoy C 6-3 300 02-26-1997 0 Western Michigan
54 Eric Kendricks MLB 6-0 232 02-29-1992 5 UCLA
55 Anthony Barr OLB 6-5 255 03-18-1992 6 UCLA
56 Garrett Bradbury C 6-3 305 06-20-1995 0 North Carolina State
58 Austin Cutting LS 6-3 245 10-27-1997 0 Air Force
59 Cameron Smith LB 6-2 235 03-26-1997 0 USC
61 x-Brett Jones C 6-2 315 07-29-1991 5 Regina (Canada)
64 Josh Kline OG 6-3 300 12-29-1989 7 Kent State
65 Pat Elflein OG 6-3 303 07-06-1994 3 Ohio State
69 Rashod Hill OT 6-6 313 01-12-1992 4 Southern Mississippi
71 Riley Reiff OT 6-6 305 12-01-1988 8 Iowa
73 Dru Samia OG 6-5 308 08-22-1997 0 Oklahoma
74 Oli Udoh OT 6-5 325 02-14-1997 0 Elon
75 Brian O'Neill OT 6-7 297 09-15-1995 2 Pittsburgh
76 Aviante Collins OT 6-4 292 05-13-1994 3 TCU
78 Dakota Dozier OG 6-4 312 04-30-1991 6 Furman
81 Bisi Johnson WR 6-0 204 03-17-1997 0 Colorado State
82 Kyle Rudolph TE 6-6 265 11-09-1989 9 Notre Dame
83 Tyler Conklin TE 6-3 254 07-30-1995 2 Central Michigan
84 Irv Smith Jr. TE 6-2 242 08-09-1998 0 Alabama
86 Brandon Dillon TE 6-5 250 04-30-1997 0 Marian
89 David Morgan II TE 6-4 265 05-19-1993 4 UTSA
90 Stacy Keely DE 6-6 220 05-15-1995 0 UAB
91 Stephen Weatherly DE 6-5 265 03-19-1994 4 Vanderbilt
92 Jalyn Holmes DT 6-5 283 01-26-1996 2 Ohio State
93 Shamar Stephen DT 6-5 309 02-25-1991 6 Connecticut
94 Jaleel Johnson DT 6-3 316 07-12-1994 3 Iowa
95 Ifeadi Odenigbo DE 6-3 258 04-08-1994 2 Northwestern
96 Armon Watts DT 6-5 295 07-22-1996 0 Arkansas
97 Everson Griffen DE 6-3 273 12-22-1987 10 USC
98 Linval Joseph DT 6-4 329 10-10-1988 10 East Carolina
99 Danielle Hunter DE 6-5 252 10-29-1994 5 LSU

x-Injured reserve