Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday.

Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.

