ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia injuries continue to mount in Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game.

Among the Bulldogs who were banged up against No. 1 LSU were wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and outside linebacker Walter Grant.

Blaylock was ruled out in the first quarter for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. Grant suffered a concussion in the third quarter from a special teams hit when LSU’s Tory Carter was flagged and ejected for targeting.

Blaylock crumpled to the turf after going up for a catch and was carted toward the locker room after being helped off the field. He came into the game with 17 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were already without injured receiver Lawrence Cager and freshman George Pickens, who was suspended for the first half for a fight in Georgia's regular season finale against Georgia Tech last week.

Pickens returned in the second half, though Georgia still couldn't get anything going offensively.

Backup Georgia middle linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were also hurt and their status for the rest of the game was uncertain. Walker hurt his right shoulder while Stevenson’s injury wasn’t specified. The defensive back was carted off the field.

