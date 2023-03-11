Yale 80, Cornell 60

Hansen 3-7 0-0 6, Dolan 3-10 2-2 9, Gray 1-4 2-4 5, Manon 5-11 1-2 12, N.Williams 2-8 2-2 7, Ragland 4-12 1-3 12, Baldwin 2-5 0-0 4, Boothby 0-3 0-0 0, Noard 0-1 0-0 0, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Filien 0-1 0-0 0, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Okereke 0-0 0-0 0, Tsang Hinton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 8-13 60.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony