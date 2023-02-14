Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, FEB. 14, 2023 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 81 Kyle Connor 53 24 36 60 6 10 6 0 8 182 .132 D 44 Josh Morrissey 53 11 44 55 9 27 1 0 5 101 .109 F 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois 53 22 30 52 9 52 8 0 1 153 .144 F 55 Mark Scheifele 53 32 16 48 -1 35 9 0 5 141 .227 F 26 Blake Wheeler 44 14 26 40 6 28 7 0 6 82 .171 F 91 Cole Perfetti 48 7 22 29 10 16 1 0 0 84 .083 F 17 Adam Lowry 53 7 18 25 2 32 0 2 0 79 .089 D 4 Neal Pionk 53 7 15 22 -4 27 1 0 1 94 .074 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 17 4 15 19 1 4 1 0 0 54 .074 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 46 2 14 16 9 20 0 1 0 50 .040 D 5 Brenden Dillon 53 1 14 15 4 57 0 0 0 63 .016 F 89 Sam Gagner 43 8 6 14 -3 8 1 0 2 74 .108 F 36 Morgan Barron 41 5 8 13 1 12 0 1 1 67 .075 F 71 Axel Jonsson-Fjallby 45 4 7 11 -3 8 0 0 2 51 .078 D 88 Nate Schmidt 44 5 6 11 10 8 3 0 0 60 .083 F 8 Saku Maenalanen 37 4 4 8 3 10 0 0 0 42 .095 D 54 Dylan Samberg 40 2 6 8 7 12 0 0 0 32 .063 F 22 Mason Appleton 15 1 5 6 1 6 0 0 0 24 .042 F 21 Mikey Eyssimont 19 1 4 5 5 7 0 0 0 26 .038 F 19 David Gustafsson 38 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 36 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 22 3 2 5 4 12 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Kevin Stenlund 25 3 2 5 0 10 0 0 0 32 .094 F 20 Karson Kuhlman 23 2 2 4 -5 8 0 0 1 28 .071 D 77 Kyle Capobianco 9 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 1 6 .167 D 14 Ville Heinola 10 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 87 Kristian Reichel 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 11 0 1 1 -2 13 0 0 0 8 .000 F 21 Dominic Toninato 4 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 170 311 481 66 444 38 4 33 1598 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 138 245 383 -81 488 24 3 20 1642 .084 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 41 2438 2.41 25 15 1 3 98 1293 0.924 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 13 722 2.58 8 4 0 0 31 340 0.909 0 0 2 TEAM TOTALS 53 3194 2.43 33 19 1 3 129 1633 .916 170 311 444 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3194 2.98 20 26 7 2 158 1586 .894 138 245 488