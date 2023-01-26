William & Mary 77, Stony Brook 74

Policelli 8-13 5-5 25, Sarvan 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 5-6 1-3 12, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 4-12 0-1 8, Onyekonwu 3-7 3-3 12, Pettway 3-6 4-4 12, Muratori 1-1 3-4 5, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 16-20 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run