West Virginia 63, Baylor 52

Blacksten 2-4 0-0 4, Hemingway 3-8 0-0 6, Quinerly 3-10 0-0 8, Smith 9-18 9-10 30, Watson 3-5 2-2 11, Beh 1-2 0-0 2, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-2 0-0 2, Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-49 11-12 63
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony