West Virginia 62, TCU 55

Blacksten 3-8 2-2 8, Hemingway 3-9 0-0 8, Nichols 0-1 1-2 1, Quinerly 10-18 1-3 23, Watson 4-11 1-2 10, Beh 1-1 0-0 2, Diggs 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 1-2 0-0 3, Samuel 1-3 3-4 5, Totals 24-57 8-13 62
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run