Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Anacortes 67, Nooksack Valley 46 Castle Rock 58, Stevenson 44 Crescent 66, Chief Kitsap Academy 17 Kelso 76, Heritage 38 King's Way Christian School 65, Seton Catholic 45 Lake Quinault 48, Mary Knight 26 Liberty (Spangle) 60, Asotin 48 Lynden Christian 58, Squalicum 46 Marysville-Getchell 71, Archbishop Murphy 49 Mount Vernon 94, Mount Baker 38 Muckleshoot Tribal School 43, Puget Sound Adventist 42 North Central 60, Shadle Park 47 Seattle Christian 63, Klahowya 50 Stanwood 82, Marysville-Pilchuck 50 Winlock 84, North River 48 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/