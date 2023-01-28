Washington St. 75, Arizona St. 58

Washington 4-9 4-6 12, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Des.Cambridge 5-12 3-3 15, Dev.Cambridge 3-9 0-0 8, Collins 5-13 6-8 16, Nunez 1-4 2-2 5, Neal 0-4 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0, Brennan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 15-19 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run