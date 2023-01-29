Washington St. 70, No. 19 Arizona 59

Motuga 7-11 0-0 16, Murekatete 7-13 4-5 18, Leger-Walker 0-13 5-6 5, Teder 1-3 0-0 3, Wallack 4-8 3-4 12, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 3-8 2-3 10, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 25-61 14-18 70
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run