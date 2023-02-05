Washington St. 70, California 60

Lutje Schipholt 4-7 0-0 8, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 7, Curry 2-8 2-4 8, Martin 4-9 1-2 11, McIntosh 1-9 3-4 5, Langarita 4-5 0-0 8, Onyiah 1-2 1-1 3, Bonner 1-1 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, Ortiz 2-3 2-2 8, Totals 22-49 9-13 60
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run