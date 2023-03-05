Washington St. 65, No. 19 UCLA 61

Motuga 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 8-11 5-7 21, Leger-Walker 7-11 4-5 23, Teder 2-3 2-2 7, Wallack 1-3 1-2 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-6 2-2 6, Clarke 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 22-41 14-18 65
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony