Washington St. 62, No. 17 UCLA 55

Motuga 2-2 2-3 6, Murekatete 4-10 7-7 15, Leger-Walker 5-17 2-2 12, Teder 1-6 0-0 3, Wallack 6-14 1-1 15, Glazier 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-5 1-2 5, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 2-2 2-3 6, Totals 22-57 15-18 62
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony