Washington St. 61, No. 20 Colorado 49

Motuga 3-4 0-0 9, Murekatete 6-10 0-1 12, Leger-Walker 6-17 2-2 15, Teder 0-2 0-0 0, Wallack 1-3 5-6 7, Glazier 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Tuhina 3-8 2-2 10, Clarke 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 23-49 9-11 61
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony