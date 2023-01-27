Skip to main content
Washington St. 61, Arizona St. 57

Motuga 2-3 2-2 6, Murekatete 3-9 2-2 8, Leger-Walker 4-14 2-2 12, Teder 4-9 0-0 12, Wallack 4-8 5-9 15, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-4 0-0 4, Clarke 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 21-56 11-15 61

ARIZONA ST. (7-11)

Mokwuah 2-6 0-0 4, Crisp 4-10 2-3 11, Hunt 2-12 2-2 6, Simmons 9-16 2-2 20, Skinner 3-12 2-5 8, Newman 1-4 0-0 2, Sousa 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 24-65 8-12 57

Washington St. 17 11 15 18 61
Arizona St. 10 9 22 16 57

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-16 (Leger-Walker 2-4, Teder 4-8, Wallack 2-3, Sarver 0-1), Arizona St. 1-16 (Crisp 1-3, Hunt 0-5, Simmons 0-3, Skinner 0-4, Sousa 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 14 (Leger-Walker 3, Teder 3), Arizona St. 7 (Skinner 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 43 (Wallack 11), Arizona St. 37 (Hunt 6, Mokwuah 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Arizona St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,349.

