Washington St. 56, Washington 51

Brooks 4-16 0-0 8, Meah 4-7 3-4 11, Bajema 1-6 0-0 2, Fuller 0-2 0-2 0, Menifield 1-8 2-3 4, Williams 4-8 2-3 12, Bey 3-7 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 19-56 9-14 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run