Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1 2. Mount Si 20-2 60 2 3. Curtis 21-3 59 3 4. Olympia 20-4 45 4 5. Gonzaga Prep 18-3 44 5 6. Tahoma 18-4 29 6 7. Skyline 17-4 23 7 8. Richland 17-2 20 8 9. Kentridge 17-4 14 9 10. Woodinville 17-5 8 10