Washington 72, No. 2 Stanford 67

Brink 5-11 4-4 14, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 8-14 2-3 18, Jump 3-9 2-2 10, Lepolo 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-3 4-4 8, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 5-9 0-0 15, Totals 24-50 12-13 67
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run