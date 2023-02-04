Washington 70, California 54

Lutje Schipholt 7-13 5-6 19, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 2-11 1-2 6, Martin 3-12 1-2 8, McIntosh 1-5 0-0 2, Bush 0-1 2-2 2, Langarita 1-3 0-0 2, Onyiah 3-4 0-0 6, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-3 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-59 9-12 54
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run