Washington 64, Oregon St. 59

Mitrovic 2-5 0-0 4, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Hansford 4-8 0-0 12, Marotte 2-4 0-0 4, Yeaney 3-7 3-3 9, Beers 4-9 3-3 11, Gardiner 1-6 0-0 3, Blacklock 5-7 0-0 12, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 23-54 6-6 59

WASHINGTON (14-11)

Daniels 5-10 1-4 11, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 10, Van Dyke 6-14 2-2 17, Noble 1-6 0-0 3, Oliver 3-5 0-0 7, Rees 0-4 0-0 0, Ladine 3-9 3-4 11, Stines 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 24-61 6-10 64

Oregon St. 10 12 14 23 59
Washington 20 10 19 15 64

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-23 (Aaron 0-1, Hansford 4-8, Marotte 0-1, Yeaney 0-2, Gardiner 1-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 0-1, von Oelhoffen 0-3), Washington 10-21 (Schwartz 2-6, Van Dyke 3-6, Noble 1-2, Oliver 1-1, Rees 0-1, Ladine 2-4, Stines 1-1). Assists_Oregon St. 13 (Yeaney 4), Washington 16 (Noble 9). Fouled Out_Oregon St. Beers. Rebounds_Oregon St. 28 (Beers 13), Washington 37 (Noble 8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 14, Washington 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,192.

