Washington 127, San Antonio 106

Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run