Washington 127, Dallas 126

Kispert 4-10 4-4 14, Kuzma 12-23 4-5 30, Gafford 2-3 5-8 9, Beal 7-17 6-9 22, Morris 5-9 2-2 13, Avdija 3-5 9-11 15, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 3-5 0-0 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 42-83 32-41 127.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run