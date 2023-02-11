Wagner 58, LIU 46

Delancy 2-3 0-0 4, Essahaty 3-6 2-2 8, Johnson 4-6 4-5 12, Washington 2-16 0-0 4, Wood 3-4 2-2 8, Maletic 1-6 1-2 3, Cook 2-3 0-1 5, Ndiaye 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-45 9-14 46.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run