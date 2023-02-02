W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 74

Diouf 1-2 4-6 6, Addo-Ankrah 1-8 0-0 3, Medor 2-7 4-6 8, Richards 5-12 5-7 17, Tucker 4-11 2-2 11, Germany 6-14 8-9 20, Buggs 1-4 0-0 3, Farmer 2-6 0-0 4, Czumbel 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-64 25-32 74.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run