W. Kentucky 73, UTEP 68

J.Hamilton 1-1 0-0 3, Sharp 4-5 2-8 10, Akot 3-7 1-3 7, McKnight 10-16 4-4 24, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Rawls 5-8 4-4 15, Marshall 3-4 1-3 7, Lander 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-49 12-22 73.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony