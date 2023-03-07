Vermont 79, Binghamton 57

Falko 6-8 2-2 19, Harried 2-9 3-4 8, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, Petcash 3-8 0-0 7, M.Gibson 6-16 3-4 16, White 0-0 0-0 0, Solomon 1-2 0-0 3, Balogun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 8-10 57.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony