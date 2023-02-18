VCU 80, Fordham 61

Moore 0-4 4-4 4, Novitskyi 2-2 0-0 4, Charlton 1-4 0-0 2, Quisenberry 4-9 6-7 15, Richardson 7-14 1-2 21, Rose 3-6 1-3 7, Tsimbila 1-5 0-0 2, Gray 1-8 1-3 3, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-4 0-0 3, Dean 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 13-19 61.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run