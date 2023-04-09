Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Vancouver 3, Calgary 2

Calgary 0 0 2 0 2
Vancouver 2 0 0 1 3

Vancouver won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Vancouver, McWard 1 (Joshua, Studnicka), 9:03. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 38 (Miller), 13:29 (sh).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 22 (Dube, Toffoli), 0:38. 4, Calgary, Kadri 24 (Hanifin), 6:06 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Kuzmenko G, Miller NG, Pettersson NG), Calgary 0 (Huberdeau NG, Kadri NG, Toffoli NG).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-18-12-4_43. Vancouver 13-12-4-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 23-21-11 (33 shots-31 saves). Vancouver, Demko 13-14-4 (43-41).

A_18,852 (18,910). T_2:38.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Bevan Mills.

