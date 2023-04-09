Vancouver 3, Calgary 2

Calgary 0 0 2 0 \u2014 2 Vancouver 2 0 0 1 \u2014 3 Vancouver won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Vancouver, McWard 1 (Joshua, Studnicka), 9:03. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 38 (Miller), 13:29 (sh). Second Period_None. Third Period_3, Calgary, Lindholm 22 (Dube, Toffoli), 0:38. 4, Calgary, Kadri 24 (Hanifin), 6:06 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Kuzmenko G, Miller NG, Pettersson NG), Calgary 0 (Huberdeau NG, Kadri NG, Toffoli NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-18-12-4_43. Vancouver 13-12-4-4_33. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 23-21-11 (33 shots-31 saves). Vancouver, Demko 13-14-4 (43-41). A_18,852 (18,910). T_2:38. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Bevan Mills.