UTSA 95, FIU 91

Diouf 3-3 1-2 7, Sabally 3-5 0-1 6, Buggs 6-14 2-2 18, Medor 4-14 5-8 13, Richards 2-7 1-2 5, Tucker 3-4 6-6 13, Germany 5-11 6-6 16, Addo-Ankrah 4-5 4-4 15, Farmer 1-1 0-0 2, Czumbel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 25-31 95.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony