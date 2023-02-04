UTSA 58, No. 21 Middle Tennessee 53

Whitson 3-16 4-4 13, Boldyreva 3-4 1-4 7, Gregory 1-15 2-5 5, Wheeler 4-10 0-0 11, Whittington 1-13 0-0 3, Malashka 4-10 0-0 9, Blakely 1-7 0-0 3, Grannum 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 17-75 9-15 53
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run