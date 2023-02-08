Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 55

Goodrick 5-8 1-2 12, Ta.Armstrong 3-11 1-2 7, Tr.Armstrong 1-4 0-0 2, Nottage 1-3 0-2 3, Battin 5-10 1-3 11, Tchoukuiengo 4-5 3-4 12, Quintana 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 1-5 1-2 3, Ighoefe 0-1 1-2 1, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-17 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run