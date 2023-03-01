Utah Tech 93, Seattle 56

Chatfield 1-1 2-3 4, Udenyi 0-0 0-0 0, Schumacher 2-6 2-2 6, Tyson 3-9 2-4 9, Grigsby 4-9 0-0 9, Dawson 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 2-2 4, Rajkovic 1-4 4-4 6, Reiley 1-3 7-9 9, Levis 0-2 0-0 0, Lloyd 3-6 1-1 9, Nafarrete 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 20-25 56.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony