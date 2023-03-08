Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Utah Tech 80, Stephen F. Austin 76, OT

Nicolds 3-5 2-4 9, Christensen 0-2 0-0 0, Gooden 8-17 5-6 22, Pope 3-7 8-10 14, Staine 6-11 4-4 18, Leter 5-8 1-3 12, Gonsalves 1-2 0-0 3, Edmonds 1-2 0-0 2, Snoddy 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 20-27 80.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (19-13)

Beaubrun 1-1 0-0 2, Cajuste 1-5 0-1 2, Hawkins 5-11 3-6 13, Jossell 5-15 4-4 17, Tezeno 3-7 2-3 8, Hall 4-8 4-4 12, Ware 2-7 0-0 4, Armbrester 6-7 0-0 12, Hayman 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-65 13-18 76.

Halftime_Utah Tech 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Utah Tech 6-20 (Staine 2-6, Leter 1-1, Nicolds 1-1, Gonsalves 1-2, Gooden 1-5, Christensen 0-1, Wright 0-1, Pope 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 5-19 (Jossell 3-9, Hayman 2-2, Cajuste 0-1, Hall 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Ware 0-3). Fouled Out_Christensen. Rebounds_Utah Tech 36 (Nicolds, Christensen 6), Stephen F. Austin 28 (Hall 9). Assists_Utah Tech 15 (Gooden, Pope 5), Stephen F. Austin 19 (Hawkins, Jossell, Ware 4). Total Fouls_Utah Tech 22, Stephen F. Austin 23.

