Utah St. 70, Fresno St. 53

Funk 3-11 2-2 9, Dorius 3-4 0-0 6, Ashworth 3-7 5-5 14, Bairstow 4-7 1-2 9, Shulga 0-4 2-2 2, Akin 8-10 6-7 23, Hamoda 1-4 2-2 4, Eytle-Rock 1-3 0-0 3, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Odom 0-0 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 18-20 70.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run