Utah 128, San Antonio 117

Fontecchio 2-6 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Kessler 4-8 1-1 9, Agbaji 2-7 4-4 10, Horton-Tucker 15-25 5-6 41, Samanic 2-8 4-4 9, Azubuike 6-6 0-0 12, D.Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Potter 1-1 0-0 3, Dunn 6-11 4-5 17, Juzang 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 49-90 18-20 128.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony