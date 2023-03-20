Utah 128, Sacramento 120

Barnes 5-11 4-5 16, Murray 8-16 0-0 22, Sabonis 4-11 3-4 11, Edwards 2-4 2-2 6, Fox 14-21 3-4 37, Lyles 1-6 0-0 3, Metu 1-3 2-3 4, Davis 0-4 1-2 1, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 4-15 4-5 15. Totals 41-97 19-25 120.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony