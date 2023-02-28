UMBC 70, Binghamton 67, OT

Fagan 5-6 2-2 13, Obeng-Mensah 3-12 2-4 8, Beaudion 3-13 2-3 9, Boonyasith 4-7 2-2 11, Lawrence 5-12 2-2 13, Picarelli 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 2-7 1-1 5, Doles 1-4 1-2 3, Sapp 1-3 2-3 5, Docks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 14-19 70.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony