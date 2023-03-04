UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 61

Hepa 3-10 0-0 8, Seck 3-4 1-1 7, Avea 4-7 0-0 9, Coleman 6-10 0-0 15, McClanahan 2-9 7-8 11, Jackson 3-6 0-0 8, da Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Rouhliadeff 0-0 1-3 1, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-12 61.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony