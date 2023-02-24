UC San Diego 99, UC Irvine 91

Kosakowski 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 7-15 3-3 22, Anderson 8-18 3-4 25, Pope 6-11 11-12 24, Roquemore 5-6 1-1 11, Tshimanga 1-3 6-9 8, DeGraaf 1-5 0-1 3, Vulikic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 24-30 99.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony