UC San Diego 75, CS Northridge 62

Okereke 1-6 2-2 4, Tucker 2-4 1-2 5, Allen-Eikens 4-10 6-7 14, Stevens 3-7 1-2 10, Wright 5-19 7-11 17, Igbanugo 1-2 1-2 4, Slaymaker 1-2 1-2 4, Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Pezeshkian 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 19-28 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run