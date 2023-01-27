UC San Diego 65, CS Northridge 57

Kosakowski 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 2-10 2-2 7, Anderson 5-11 3-4 14, Pope 7-17 4-5 20, Roquemore 4-5 0-0 10, Tshimanga 2-3 2-2 6, Vulikic 1-2 0-0 2, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 11-13 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run