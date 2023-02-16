UC Riverside 88, Long Beach St. 76

George 1-4 1-2 3, L.Traore 4-7 7-8 15, Jones 3-7 0-0 8, A.Traore 4-8 1-1 9, Tsohonis 8-16 8-9 26, Hunter 3-9 0-2 7, Stroud 3-3 2-2 8, Rotegaard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 19-24 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run