UC Riverside 73, Cal Poly 72, OT

Olbrich 5-10 3-5 14, Turner 1-3 0-0 3, Cameron 6-14 3-8 16, Pullin 10-16 4-4 28, Tattersall 2-3 0-0 4, Hartwell 2-8 2-2 6, Martinez 1-2 0-0 2, Salaridze 0-1 0-0 0, Pickens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-19 73.
- Trumbull track has best finish at FCIAC meet in 22 years
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony