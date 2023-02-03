UC Irvine 76, UC San Diego 60

McBirney-Griffin 5-7 0-0 10, Tillis 2-5 5-6 9, Baker 6-15 4-4 18, Crockrell 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 5-13 0-0 14, Ujadughele 2-5 0-0 4, Hohn 1-4 0-0 3, Butler 3-5 0-0 6, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 9-10 76.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run